Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,450,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,438,000 after purchasing an additional 859,351 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,543,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,815,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,559,000 after purchasing an additional 87,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,439,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

