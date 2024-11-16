UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Price

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

Shares of ARI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.07. 1,236,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,525. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 46.13 and a quick ratio of 46.13. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth $59,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7,689.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.