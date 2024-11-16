UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) CEO Sells $977,500.00 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,599,348.30. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:UMH opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 661.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at $614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 34,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 245.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 472,307 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 843.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

