Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:UA opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -224.25 and a beta of 1.64.
About Under Armour
