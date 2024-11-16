Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Trimmed by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 202.5% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $57.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

