Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 272.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 35.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after buying an additional 1,073,625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19,878.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,856,000 after acquiring an additional 891,555 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,636,000 after acquiring an additional 520,536 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $235.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $216.79 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

