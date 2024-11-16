United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.48, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,574.40. This trade represents a 23.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $45,293.30. This represents a 67.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,396 shares of company stock worth $42,175,418 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $363.25 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

