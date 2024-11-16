US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Short Interest Down 38.3% in October

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the October 15th total of 391,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.95. 1,111,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,194. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
