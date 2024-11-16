US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Short Interest Down 38.3% in October

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the October 15th total of 391,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.95. 1,111,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,194. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIL. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.