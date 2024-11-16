Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $751,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 43,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $6,254,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $496.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $382.66 and a 12-month high of $515.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

