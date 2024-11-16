Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,453 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

