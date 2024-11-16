VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBH. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 10,376,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,475,000 after buying an additional 1,141,403 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 401.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:BBH traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.02. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $148.52 and a 1-year high of $183.64.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

