VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Holdings Boosted by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

BATS MOAT traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $94.69. The stock had a trading volume of 964,066 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

