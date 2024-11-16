Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $198.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.97 and a 200-day moving average of $189.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $161.43 and a 52 week high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

