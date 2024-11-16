Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178,450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,534. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.66. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

