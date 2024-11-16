Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $130.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.60. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $104.23 and a twelve month high of $133.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

