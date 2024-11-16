Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Raised by Squire Investment Management Company LLC

Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VGIT opened at $58.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

