Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $272.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $212.28 and a 52-week high of $279.67.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

