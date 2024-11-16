Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VTWO traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.45. 1,357,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,494. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.09. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $98.06.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

