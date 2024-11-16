Vawter Financial Ltd. Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $112.03 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.46 and a 12-month high of $117.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

