Vawter Financial Ltd. Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 6.2% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,083 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

