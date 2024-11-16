Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceeto Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 649,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 72,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

