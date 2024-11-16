Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $42,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,406,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $430.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.24 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.53.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.38.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

