Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,074 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $48,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 735.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $46.66 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

