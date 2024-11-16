Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,867 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after buying an additional 627,993 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after buying an additional 112,080 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,578,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,217,000 after buying an additional 152,540 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

