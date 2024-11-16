Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,688 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $39,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $254,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $8,368,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $2,258,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $378.99 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $264.54 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.