Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Short Interest Down 17.2% in October

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 177,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
VPG traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $21.43. 72,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $284.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.47 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
