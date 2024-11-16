Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Short Interest Down 17.2% in October

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 177,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 74,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPG traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $21.43. 72,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $284.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.47 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

See Also

