Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.