Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Invests $290,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after buying an additional 942,640 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $538.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.18. The stock has a market cap of $487.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.75 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

