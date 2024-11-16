Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 17.5% in October

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vonovia Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONOY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 64,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,239. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VONOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Vonovia to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.