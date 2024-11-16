Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Decreased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $677.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

