Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Raised by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 587,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 105,430 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 213.5% in the first quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,517,000 after acquiring an additional 809,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,370,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,192,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $677.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

