Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boyd Group Services (BYD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE: BYD) in the last few weeks:
- 11/7/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$295.00 to C$285.00.
- 11/6/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$340.00 to C$320.00.
- 11/6/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$260.00 to C$250.00.
- 11/6/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$270.00 to C$245.00.
- 11/6/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$300.00 to C$270.00.
- 11/1/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$325.00 to C$295.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$280.00 to C$275.00.
- 10/23/2024 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$306.00 to C$280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.0 %
BYD traded up C$2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching C$232.48. The stock had a trading volume of 129,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,533. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a one year low of C$198.61 and a one year high of C$324.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$213.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$232.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.46). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 7.1452646 earnings per share for the current year.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
