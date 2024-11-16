What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Largo FY2025 Earnings?

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Largo in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Largo Price Performance

LGO opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. Largo has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$3.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.63.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

