What is Wedbush’s Estimate for BZH Q1 Earnings?

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BZH. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 12.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth about $15,411,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,943,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,537,000 after purchasing an additional 356,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 711.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 197,666 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 188,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 89.1% in the third quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 368,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 173,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $194,187.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

