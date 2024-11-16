Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 23,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 26,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Whitbread Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

