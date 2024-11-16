Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 23,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 26,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.
Whitbread Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.
Whitbread Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What is a support level?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.