William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday.

Eyenovia Trading Down 70.0 %

Shares of Eyenovia stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 52,800,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,945. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyenovia had a negative return on equity of 1,108.24% and a negative net margin of 114,639.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eyenovia

In related news, CEO Michael M. Rowe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,268.39. This represents a 151.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 205,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

