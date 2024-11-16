Wolfe Research Issues Positive Forecast for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wolfe Research from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,482,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 137,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $10,331,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 29,344 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

