WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in October

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the October 15th total of 282,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WONDF opened at $0.14 on Friday. WonderFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

About WonderFi Technologies

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

