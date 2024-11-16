WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in October

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the October 15th total of 282,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WONDF opened at $0.14 on Friday. WonderFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
About WonderFi Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WonderFi Technologies
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for WonderFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WonderFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.