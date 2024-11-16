XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,800 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 532,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of XDNCF opened at $2.70 on Friday. XD has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates TapTap, a game community and platform, as well as provides information services. Its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

