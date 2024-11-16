XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,800 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 532,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

XD Price Performance

Shares of XDNCF opened at $2.70 on Friday. XD has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

Get XD alerts:

About XD

(Get Free Report)

See Also

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates TapTap, a game community and platform, as well as provides information services. Its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

Receive News & Ratings for XD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.