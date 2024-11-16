Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

