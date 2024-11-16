XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the quarter. XPeng makes up approximately 4.9% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in XPeng by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,369,000 after buying an additional 872,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in XPeng by 212.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,549 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in XPeng by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 600,437 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of XPeng by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth $5,923,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.50.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

