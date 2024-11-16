Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.69. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.90 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

