Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 263,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 249,703 shares.The stock last traded at $4.37 and had previously closed at $4.49.

Yalla Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 1,104.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 145.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 36,378.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

