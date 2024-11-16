Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,294 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $133.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.66. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,414.20. This represents a 51.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,319 shares of company stock worth $2,063,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

