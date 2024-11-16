Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Susan Daimler Sells 3,694 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $273,282.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,604.60. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $188,763.12.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,221. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zillow Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,248,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,351,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,813,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 111,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,524,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.