Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $75.77 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.20%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.