Zions Bancorporation N.A. Invests $77,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 411.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPM opened at $35.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.