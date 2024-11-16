Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,749.83.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,975.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,335.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,973.41. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,079.50 and a 12 month high of $5,069.44.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

