Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 69 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 21.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $2,985,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Danaher by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 15.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 145.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 78,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE DHR opened at $230.51 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $206.30 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.