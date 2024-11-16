Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 388,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 453.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurich Insurance Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $583.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.40. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $477.21 and a 1 year high of $613.87.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

